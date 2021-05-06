Woman Told Not To Attend Ex’s Funeral, So She Drove Her SUV Through It

Police have arrested a woman who drove through her ex-boyfriend’s funeral after she was told not to come, local outlet KVRR reported.

Blair Whitten, a 28-year-old Minnesota resident, tried to run over funeral attendees with her SUV on Saturday at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota, according to KVRR. Witten managed to miss every single mourner but has been charged with aggravated reckless endangerment, the outlet reported.

“Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons in the cemetery,” Jessica Schindeldecker, a spokeswoman for the Fargo Police Department, told KVRR.

Witnesses got the attention of police at the cemetery and told the officers that there was an SUV “trying to run people over,” court documents obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press claim.

The father of the unnamed ex-boyfriend said he saw Whitten speeding through the cemetery in her SUV, and added that she wasn’t welcome to the funeral in the first place, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. (RELATED: Woman Dies After Being Knocked Unconscious, Run Over By Backhoe, Video Shows)

An unnamed witness alleged that Whitten was not welcome at the funeral because she posted negative things about her ex-boyfriend’s death on social media. The witness claimed that when he approached Whitten in her SUV to ask her to leave, she sped towards him, forcing him to jump out of the way, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

After her arrest, Whitten alleged that the people who approached her while she was in her SUV planned to hurt her. She told police that she sped through the cemetery, but was careful not to hit anything and has since pleaded not guilty to charges brought against her, according to Fox News.