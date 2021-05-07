Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Awake’

Netflix’s new movie “Awake” looks interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If that wasn’t already enough to get you interested, the trailer should get the job done. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know about you guys, but I definitely think “Awake” looks like it’s going to be worth checking out. The plot is unique, we all know Netflix releases fire content and it’s a genre where anything is possible.

Plus, I’m a sucker for stories about society collapsing and everything falling apart. Nothing gets the blood pumping like people fighting to survive during absolute anarchy.

That’s what made “Jericho” such a great TV series on CBS back in the day.

Plus, the idea that people just can’t fall asleep and their minds start melting away is a genuinely fascinating plot.

I’m all in on “Awake.”

You can catch it on Netflix starting June 9!