Bebe Rexha Reveals She Has Dated Famous Women

Musician Bebe Rexha gave insights into her dating life yet again in an interview published Wednesday by the Gay Times.

Rexha told the outlet she has dated women before, but is currently in a relationship with a man.

Bebe Rexha is speaking out about her sexuality, dating, and even revealed she has dated famous women: https://t.co/cDVouEEsgT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 6, 2021

“Have I gone out with girls before? Yes,” Rexha said during the interview. “Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no!” (RELATED: Singer Bebe Rexha Slams Rumors About Her Dying Of A ‘Drug Overdose’)

“The only thing I will say is that when I’m in a relationship with a girl, it’s just too emotional. The power… I personally cannot deal with that,” she continued.

Rexha has revealed she is “fluid” about her sexuality in the past.

“I try to keep one thing personal to me,” Rexha told Health magazine back in 2020. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find ‘the one,’ I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me — and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl.”

The “Meant To Be” singer once told Nylon magazine that she thinks she scares men.

“I think I scare men,” Rexha said. “I feel like everyone’s scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they’re scared I’m going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I’ll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can’t handle me. I break every guy.”