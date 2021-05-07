FLASHBACK: BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Compared Book Written By Her ‘Mentor’ To Mao Zedong’s ‘Little Red Book’

Unearthed video from 2010 shows Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors cheerfully drawing a comparison between a book written by someone she described as her mentor and Mao Zedong’s “Little Red Book.”

The remarks occurred during a United States Social Forum panel on “Transformative Organizing Theory” and was first flagged by National Pulse.

The video shows Cullors promoting the book “The Seven Components Of Transformative Organizing Theory” by Eric Mann, and talking about how she met a young person who compared it to the “Little Red Book,” which contains speeches and statements from former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong.

“I was speaking to this young person … he grabbed a book and he said, ‘It’s like Mao’s Red Book.’ And I was like, man, that’s what I was thinking, and it was just really cool to hear him make that connection, and I was like how about you buy like 10 to 15 of these books and you all have like a youth organizing group where you talk about it and you really try to engage this … We need to build off of this.”

“I think I have a really important role in speaking to youth. Maybe it’s because I came in the movement at 17 … so I have just a knack for knowing how to organize young people into this organization and kind of teach them this politic,” Cullors adds.

Eric Mann has been described by Cullors as her “mentor” and was an activist with the Weather Underground, which was responsible for bombing government buildings and police stations in the 60s and 70s.

Mao Zedong is widely considered to be the biggest mass murderer in world history, whose “Great Leap Forward” led to the deaths of 45 million people, more than both Hitler and Stalin.

The “Little Red Book” was widely distributed in China during the Cultural Revolution by Mao’s regime for the purpose of streamlining ideological uniformity.

Despite being a self-described “trained Marxist,” Cullors has recently come under fire from fellow BLM activists after it was revealed that she had purchased four homes since 2016 for a total of $3.2 million. (RELATED: BLM’s National Arm Gave Little To Local Chapters While Reaping Millions, Local BLM Chapters Allege In Statement)

The Daily Caller News Foundation has also recently reported that Cullors’ jail reform group dropped $26,000 at a luxury Malibu resort and that she funneled business to an art company owned by the father of her child.