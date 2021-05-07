Man Catches A Record 876-Pound Bluefin Tuna

One man recently pulled off the fishing accomplishment of a lifetime.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Troy Lancaster caught a bluefin tuna in the Gulf of Mexico that weighed a staggering 876 pounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The battle to haul the fish in lasted nine hours, and it’s a record catch for a bluefin tuna out of Texas, according to the same report.

“It was just back and forth for about 7 or 8 of those hours. Then we didn’t feel anymore movement on the line, no more head shakes or tail shakes or anything. So from that point on, about the last hour and a half, we were fighting just dead weight on the fish,” Lancaster explained to the Chronicle.

You can see a photo of the beastly fish in the photo below.

After 9-hour fight, Texas fisherman catches record 876-pound bluefin tuna https://t.co/PCqVS6ABOq — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) May 3, 2021

Most fishing stories are greatly exaggerated or complete nonsense. You know who doesn’t have a nonsense fishing story for the rest of his life?

Troy Lancaster. That dude has a record tuna to mount somewhere, and I’m not even sure how you mount a fish this size.

I’m used to mounting deer and elk. How the hell do you mount a fish that size?

Maybe I need to head down to the Gulf of Mexico and find out what these deep sea fishing battles are all about. A nine hour war with a fish weighing nearly 900 pounds sounds like a hell of a fun time.

Props to Lancaster for his awesome accomplishment. We love seeing dudes racking up major Ws.