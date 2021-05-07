Video

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Climate Activists Protest In DC, Vandalize Wells Fargo With Black Paint

Climate Activists Protest In DC

Lisa Bennatan
Climate activists took to the streets of Washington D.C. to demand that the Line 3 pipeline be defunded.

The activists targeted Wells Fargo branches, who they say are helping to fund the Line 3 pipeline. One protester painted the windows of a Wells Fargo with black paint.

The group also carried around a giant black snake. (RELATED: Climate Activists Dump Cow Poop Outside White House To Protest Biden’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Climate Plan)


