EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Climate Activists Protest In DC, Vandalize Wells Fargo With Black Paint

Climate activists took to the streets of Washington D.C. to demand that the Line 3 pipeline be defunded.

The activists targeted Wells Fargo branches, who they say are helping to fund the Line 3 pipeline. One protester painted the windows of a Wells Fargo with black paint.

Climate activist paints Wells Fargo window with black paint to symbolize oil for #DefundLine3 pic.twitter.com/0wDo7q53E0 — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 7, 2021

The group also carried around a giant black snake. (RELATED: Climate Activists Dump Cow Poop Outside White House To Protest Biden’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Climate Plan)

Climate activists for #DefundLine3 now carrying giant black snake outside another Wells Fargo branch in #DC pic.twitter.com/0G0kEgRSFt — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 7, 2021



