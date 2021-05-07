Dallas Cowboys Top Forbes’ List Of The World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams

The Dallas Cowboys football team topped Forbes’ list of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world.

The Cowboys, the New York Yankees, the New York Knicks, Barcelona and Real Madrid were the top five most valuable teams, according to the list published Friday.

Forbes publishes new list of Most Valuable Sports Franchises: 1. Dallas Cowboys, $5.7 Billion

2. New York Yankees, $5.4 Billion

3. New York Knicks, $5 Billion

4. FC Barcelona, $4.76 Billion

5. Real Madrid, $4.75 Billion — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 7, 2021

The Cowboys were bought by billionaire Jerry Jones back in 1989 for only $150 million, Forbes reported. The team is now worth a reported $5.7 billion. (RELATED: Micah Parsons Had An Incredibly Emotional Reaction To Being Drafted By The Dallas Cowboys)

That’s a crazy jump in value. You just can’t deny that Jones knows what he’s doing when it comes to cultivating a business. The change in value for the team over the past five years was 43%, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys might actually be one of the worst NFL teams out there right now, but I’m not sure I’m surprised the team is the most valuable in the world. Anywhere you go in the United States, you’ll meet a Cowboys fan. The team was once referred to as “America’s Team,” which is definitely terrible.

I guess the Cowboys were good at one point in time, in fact they used to be the best.

