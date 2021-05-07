Pro Golfer Arrested After Sexting Cop Posing As 15-Year-Old Girl

A professional golfer was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexting someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, police say.

Daniel Bowling, 26, was arrested by an Orlando Police Department’s Crimes Against Children detective “as he attempted to meet a decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl,” police said.

ARRESTED: A professional golfer was arrested today by our Crimes Against Children detective. Daniel Bowling was taken into custody, as he attempted to meet a decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/NcepTp4p9g — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2021

Bowling used AdChat beginning in April to contact the decoy and the conversation became sexual, according to Click Orlando. (RELATED: Prosecutors Say Virginia Lawyer Used ‘Sugar Daddy’ Website To Lure Underage Girls Into Sex Trafficking And Paid Threesomes)

Bowling faces charges including traveling to meet with a minor and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation and obscene communication, according to Click Orlando.

“Unfortunately, there are potentially hundreds of predators like Mr. Bowling online,” Jennifer Wing, who is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said, according to WFTV. “I hope news of today’s arrest encourages parents to be more proactive in monitoring their children’s lives online.”