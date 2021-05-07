EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Banks Slams Apple’s ‘Support For Slavery’

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks slammed Apple’s reliance on forced labor in a letter to CEO Tim Cook.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans died fighting to end the horror of slavery within our borders. It’s disgusting for a major, U.S.-based company to advocate against cracking down on forced labor abroad, 156 years after slavery was abolished at home,” Banks wrote in the letter, exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller.

Apple is one of several companies lobbying Congress against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would “prohibit the import of all goods … produced … by forced labor from the People’s Republic of China and particularly any such goods … produced in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.” Apple paid a DC lobbying firm $90,000 to convince lawmakers to weaken the legislation’s public disclosure requirements. (RELATED: Rubio, Coons Introduce Bill Prioritizing Uyghurs For Refugee Status In Response To Genocide)

“Instead of apologizing for profiting off of slave labor, you decided to use your clout in Washington to make forced labor more widespread and profitable,” Banks wrote to Cook.

“You should remove the plank from your eye before making dishonest, self-serving statements about Georgia’s election law, or any other of Apple’s ESG initiatives. No company that promotes forced labor is a ‘force for good,’ and until Apple changes, it doesn’t deserve Americans’ trust or respect regarding any public-policy related issue,” he added.

Cook is one of many business leaders who have been critical of Georgia’s voter integrity law, which expands early voting and requires voter ID for absentee ballots. “Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote,” he said in April.

“Tim Cook talks a lot about climate change, voting rights, and other progressive initiatives, then spouts off about his commitment to ‘social change’ at award ceremonies. The reality is, Tim Cook is trying to change society to make slavery more profitable and common because it boosts Apple’s bottom line. Before the U.N. invites Tim Cook to another climate summit, they should consider if it’s wise to endorse someone who promotes forced labor,” Banks told the Daily Caller.

Read the full letter here:

