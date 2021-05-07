Terrifying Video Shows A Tornado Ripping Through An Airfield

A tornado recently ripped through an airfield, and the video is terrifying.

In a video shared by Wis News 10, an EF1 tornado hit the Fairfield County Airport in South Carolina, and planes were being tossed in the air like it was nothing.

Watch the incredibly scary video below.

YIKES! Security cameras captured the moment an EF1 tornado ripped through the Fairfield County Airport and tossed an airplane.????✈

>> https://t.co/6TonJfJHWO pic.twitter.com/ghnX89LNzw — WIS News 10 (@wis10) May 7, 2021

I can tell you from firsthand experience that tornadoes can be incredibly scary. I've lived through a couple, and when one is on top of you, it sounds like a freight train is on your head.

This was also just an EF1 tornado, and it was still ragdolling those planes without a problem. Imagine what a much bigger tornado would have done.

I'm honestly not sure how the four planes in front were able to stay reasonably down. The planes behind them were getting tossed around like a football in the backyard.

As a friendly reminder, if a tornado is headed in your direction, seek hard cover as quickly as possible. Don’t get caught in the open. That’s how tragedies can happen. If a tornado can throw a plane off the ground, you have no shot.