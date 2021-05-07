Couple Vacationing In Florida Beaten Up By Man In Broad Daylight For No Apparent Reason

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of a couple vacationing in Florida thanks to surveillance video footage, WSVN reported.

Michael Albert, 36, is charged with attacking New Hampshire residents Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson in broad daylight at a Collins Avenue bus stop in Miami Beach, according to WSVN. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s motivation for attacking the couple.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day, beautiful day, beautiful week. And then all of a sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh,” Dill told WSVN.

“He punched me in the eye,” Dill said. “I have a black eye.”

“I literally got freakin’ cold-flogged,” Clarkson told WSVN. “You aren’t prepared for something like that.”

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill also said, according to WSVN. “Blood was everywhere.”

The attack was captured on video by surveillance cameras on the Sherbrooke Hotel in South Beach owned by Mitch Novick, who previously closed his hotel due to rising crime in the area, WSVN reported.

“It’s a crime zone,” Novick told WSVN, “I advise my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations.” (RELATED: Asian Woman Brutally Attacked With Hammer In New York City)

Dill and Clarkson were treated for their injuries at Mount Sinai Medical Center while in Florida, WCVB reported. The couple said that while their physical injuries are healing, the incident still haunts them.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities,” Dill told WSVN. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”