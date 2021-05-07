Opinion

KRUTA: I Earned The Name ‘Mother’ — You Won’t Demote Me To ‘Birthing Person’

UNSPECIFIED - SEPTEMBER 26: In this screengrab Congressional Candidate Cori Bush participates in Supercharge: Women All In, a virtual day of action hosted by Supermajority, on September 26, 2020 in United States. (Getty Images/Getty Images for Supermajority)

Getty Images/Getty Images for Supermajority

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
As someone who has birthed five persons, I believe I have earned the name “mother.” I won’t be demoted to “birthing person.”

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush testified before Congress, telling a truly moving story about how her premature son could have been a statistic, and that story fell by the wayside because she used the term “birthing person” to express the fact that she was a mother. (RELATED: Congresswoman Cori Bush Refers To Women As ‘Birthing People’)

Bush later explained, as did abortion advocate group NARAL, that the term was being used to “include” people who might not identify as women.

But being inclusive with words does not change the fundamental biological necessity that getting pregnant and giving birth requires a uterus, and a uterus is unique to biological females.

What being inclusive with words does, however, is it begins to marginalize women by taking away one of the few things that is uniquely ours.

Women have the incredible power to grow and nurture humans beings into existence. Dismissing them as simply “birthing people” and arguing that pregnancy and childbirth are not things that only women can do strips away some of that unique power.

Changing the language does not make women less than — but it devalues the singularity of our contribution to our families, and ultimately, to our societies as a whole.