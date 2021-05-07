Logan Paul Brings Up Floyd Mayweather’s History Of Domestic Violence During Press Conference

Logan Paul talked about Floyd Mayweather’s history of domestic violence during their Thursday press conference.

The two men will fight June 6 in a highly-anticipated and overly ridiculous event that is generating a ton of attention.

Well, Logan got really personal Thursday during an exchange with the legendary boxer. Mayweather reference Logan Paul’s infamous suicide forest video in Japan, and the social media star hit back with Mayweather being “51-1 because he beat his wife too.”

To be clear, Floyd Mayweather has never been married, but he has multiple domestic violence situations. The star boxer has faced three separate allegations of domestic violence, and had to serve two months in jail after hitting the mother of his children, according to Business Insider.

I’m assuming that’s what Paul was referring to because he doesn’t have a wife.

Also, it’s a bit strange for Mayweather claiming to be fighting on behalf of Japan and the country’s honor.

Yes, Logan Paul’s suicide forest video was insanely stupid, but why does Floyd feel the need to defend Japan? Doesn’t really add up. Seems like a very strange line of attack.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long before this is all settled. Make sure to tune in June 6 to find out how it goes down!