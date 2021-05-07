Missouri House Approves ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ To Honor The Legendary Broadcaster

The Missouri House passed legislation Thursday that would make Jan. 12 “Rush Limbaugh Day”, according to The New York Post.

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh died in February after battling lung cancer. Many paid tribute to Limbaugh, including Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who said he “revolutionized American radio” and led the conservative movement, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Prominent Republicans React To News Of Rush Limbaugh’s Death)

The Missouri House approved a measure to honor the late Rush Limbaugh, who was from Cape Girardeau and gained national fame as a syndicated conservative radio host. They rejected a separate effort to honor St. Joseph native Walter Cronkite. https://t.co/cCu5MCoiIu by @JackSuntrup pic.twitter.com/voCvmsPjE7 — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) May 7, 2021

Limbaugh began “The Rush Limbaugh Show” in 1988, which boasted the most listeners of any radio show in America. Former President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his death and former Vice President Mike Pence narrated a series on Fox Nation honoring the talk show host.

Some Missouri Democrats are fighting the legislation, arguing that Limbaugh had a history of misogyny, racism and homophobia, The New York Post reported.

“Have you ever heard him say any negative things on the radio about any race or another?” Democrat Rep. Jerome Barnes asked Republican Rep. Hardy Billington, who sponsored the bill.

“To me, he had been an outstanding deal; he had done so many great things,” said Billington, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Now I think I told you before he probably had not been perfect by no means of the imagination but he had done an outstanding job.”

Republican Rep. Sara Walsh said Limbaugh provided a good example by showing “courage to speak boldly,” The New York Post reported.

In order for the measure to become law, the Missouri Senate must approve it before the legislative session ends next Friday, The New York Post reported. The measure will be included with an underlying bill that proposes several different state designations such as “Black Maternal Health Week,” “Random Acts of Kindness Day” and “Mormon War Remembrance Day,” St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.