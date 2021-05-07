Woman Who Allegedly Wanted To Kill Mother-In-Law Intended To Go To Church Afterwards And Ask For Forgiveness

A Missouri realtor and self-described “pistol-packing cheer mom” was arrested after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law, according to reports.

State troopers arrested Leigh Anne Bauman, 44, on March 4 after she allegedly prepared to pay someone $1,500 to kill her mother-in law, The Daily Beast reported.

Bauman texted a friend asking for leads on a potential hitman on March 1 and after receiving the text, Bauman’s 40-year-old friend contacted her lawyer, who immediately contacted the police, according to The Daily Beast. (RELATED: Man Charged With Hiring Hitman To Torture, Kill Two People Before Making Bodies ‘Disappear’)

A probable cause statement said Bauman told the friend that “she knew it was wrong, but she would go to church and ask for forgiveness after it was done,” The New York Post reported.

At Bauman’s bond hearing on March 16, the 74-year-old former mother-in-law at the center of Bauman’s plot told the court, “I’m scared to death that if she would be out she not only would want to hurt me, she wouldn’t hesitate to hurt her daughters to get even with me,” according to The Daily Beast.

The judge in the case initially denied Bauman’s release, but she was let out of jail a few weeks later on a $400,000 bond, reported The Daily Beast.

Soon after her departure from jail, Bauman’s ex-husband filed an order of protection on behalf of himself and his children. He cited “numerous efforts” by Bauman to “destroy” him “both personally and professionally,” and alleged Bauman had driven drunk in the past, according to The Daily Beast.

Bauman’s trial is scheduled to begin in March of 2022, The New York Post reported.