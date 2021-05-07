Nick Saban Has Epic Reaction To Jimbo Fisher Claiming He’ll Beat Alabama’s ‘A**’

Nick Saban had the perfect reaction to Jimbo Fisher’s trash talk about Alabama.

Fisher made some waves after an audio recording surfaced of him claiming that the Aggies were going to beat Nick Saban and Alabama's "a**" at some point.

1955 audio from Jimbo Fisher speech to Houston TD Club: https://t.co/GDCYvUwA01 pic.twitter.com/sCgG3RX7WJ — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

In case you thought Saban was worried, I can promise you that he’s not. In a video tweeted by Simone Eli, the seven-time national title was asked about the remark, and his reaction was gold.

He cracked a smile and responded with, “In golf?”

“In golf?” *laughs* “Is that what he was talking about? In football? ???? Nick Saban’s response when I asked him about Jimbo Fisher’s “beat his a$$” comment. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Zm9iMLQTAZ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021

Look at that smile! I think I’ve seen Saban smile about four times in my whole life. When he smiles, the rest of the world should be terrified.

When Nick Saban cracks a smile, you know you’re screwed. It’s game over for everyone else. That’s a sign of a man with supreme confidence.

He didn’t even need to fire back. He just laughed and made a joke.

His comment about there will eventually come a day where the Aggies might win was so perfectly delivered that it couldn’t be more awesome.

Pray for the Aggies in 2021 against Alabama. Nick Saban might pour 100 on them this time. That’s a dude with a score to settle and all the confidence in the world. It’s going to be a massacre.