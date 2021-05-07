NYPD Increases Unarmed Volunteer Force At Subway Stations In Effort To Combat Crime

The New York Police Department is increasing the presence of its unarmed volunteer force at subway stations to combat crime, The New York Post reported.

The department has been stationing auxiliary officers at the top 20 subway stations to help New Yorker’s feel safe, according to The New York Post.

“We know that in order for more and more people to return to mass transit, they need to feel safe. That’s why we continue to call on the city to add additional full-time police officers and mental-health resources to the subway system immediately,” said Interim MTA President Sarah Feinberg, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: NYPD Hate Crimes Unit Investigates Vandalism Of Statue Depicting Anti-Communist Polish Priest)

The auxiliary unit mainly hands out face masks and cleans up graffiti. Recently, volunteers have been handing out theft-prevention flyers.

Tonight we had our @NYPD78Pct auxiliaries out at Atlantic Terminal handing out theft protection flyers. Thank you for your dedication! pic.twitter.com/Tw2BqXpOgG — NYPD Auxiliary (@NYPDauxiliary) May 6, 2021