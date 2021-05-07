Prince Harry Wanted To ‘Rock The Boat’ With Oprah Winfrey Interview, Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry “knew what he was doing” when he sat down for the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal author claimed.

“He knew what he was doing,” royal expert Ingrid Seward told Page Six in an interview published Thursday.

“I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat,” Seward added. “Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment.”

Prince Harry and Markle gave a tell-all interview with Winfrey that aired March 7.

In the Winfrey interview, the royal couple accused the palace of racism and Markle opened up about her suicidal thoughts, as previously reported. (RELATED: Prince Harry Feeling ‘Embarrassed’ And ‘Regretful’ About Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey, Royal Biographer Claims)

Meanwhile, another royal author claimed Prince Harry was probably feeling “embarrassed” and “regretful” about the interview with Winfrey.

“I’ve heard Harry was feeling numb heading back to LA,” Duncan Larcombe told British outlet Closer Weekly.

“You could see in his face at the funeral that he was torn. He didn’t think he’d have to face his family so soon – and when he did, he had mixed emotions. Apparently, talks with his dad and William were positive and productive – he and William had a real heart to heart before he returned. Coming home has reminded him of everything he’s sacrificed in recent years – and of the recent damage done.”