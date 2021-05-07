REDDIT DEBATE: Which Conference Has The Biggest Talent Gap In College Football?

Reddit is engaged in an interesting college football debate about the biggest talent gap in conference.

The engaging thread has fans debating whether Alabama in the SEC, Ohio State in the Big 10 or Clemson in the ACC has the biggest gap, and the answer really isn't hard.

It’s Clemson vs. the ACC field, and I’m not sure there’s a team in the ACC that you could even argue is close over the past five years.

Sure, UNC will probably be good in 2021 with Sam Howell spinning the ball around for Mack Brown, but over the past several years, the ACC has become a joke compared to the Tigers.

Clemson is out here competing for national titles every single season, and nobody else in the ACC has come close.

The SEC has seen Georgia and LSU both have great seasons in recent years, and Alabama has lost multiple games. Yes, they’re still winning titles, but they’ve been challenged.

Nobody has touched Clemson in the ACC. Even the loss to Notre Dame, who plays a partial ACC schedule, was without Trevor Lawrence on the field.

The gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC is downright laughable, and it’s probably not going to get closed anytime soon. It’s just the nature of the beast.

As long as Dabo Swinney is leading the Tigers, he’ll control the ACC and almost certainly never be challenged.