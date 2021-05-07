11-Year-Old Dies In Fire Trying To Save Puppies

An 11-year-old girl died in a Florida fire Wednesday after she ran back into a burning house to try and rescue puppies, authorities and family members said.

Authorities received multiple emergency calls around 5:45 p.m. reporting that two homes were on fire, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told authorities they think the young girl went back inside one of the homes to “save her dogs from the fire,” but never she made it out.

Authorities identified the victim as 11-year-old Rilee Beisler of Sarasota. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the fire but say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature. Authorities say Beisler likely died due to smoke inhalation.

Beisler’s aunt, Laura Alden, told 8 On Your Side that Beisler went back to save her Pitbull puppies.

“She had a heart of gold,” Alden told the outlet. “She loves those dogs. They were a pain in the butt. They were 7-month-old Pitbull puppies, and, you know, puppies are hyper but she loved those dogs and those were her babies.”

Beisler had just recently moved to the RV park with her mom just six months ago and was a 6th grader at McIntosh Middle School, according to the report.

“She was loving, a really sweet girl – creative, artsy, loved to mess with her hair and do crazy stuff with her hair,” Alden reportedly said. “To us, Rilee died trying to be a hero … and that speaks volumes about who she was.”