Man Suffers Horrifying Injuries After A .50 Caliber Rifle Explodes In His Face

Scott Allen DeShields Jr. is lucky to be alive after his weapon blew up in his face.
In an Instagram post from @KentuckyBallistics, DeShields explained that his .50 caliber rifle blew up in his face because of ammo that had been “tampered with.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
He wrote the following on Instagram about his injuries:
A 1 inch piece of metal blew through my neck lacerating my jugular vein and puncturing a hole in my right lung. My right lung would later fill with blood and collapse. My right orbital bone broke in three places and my nose broke. I went blind in my right eye instantly (My eyesight returned a day later). My left index finger snapped and I had fractured ribs. After having my right lung intubated and drained while I was awake, I was then sedated and life flighted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.
For those of you interested in seeing the exact moment DeShields weapon blew apart in his face, you can watch it below as he explains how it went south.
I’m a big gun guy, but all I can say about this is wow. This is pretty much every dude’s worst fear when he pulls the trigger.
Any gun blowing up in your face is going to be a terrible time. A .50 caliber rifle blowing up in your face could easily kill you.
Judging from DeShields’ description of the event, he’s damn lucky to be alive.
Wild stuff can happen on the range, but I’ve never seen anything like this happen before in my life. Again, I can’t stress enough how lucky Mr. DeShields is to be alive. He should thank God for looking out for him.