Man Suffers Horrifying Injuries After A .50 Caliber Rifle Explodes In His Face

Scott Allen DeShields Jr. is lucky to be alive after his weapon blew up in his face.

In an Instagram post from @KentuckyBallistics, DeShields explained that his .50 caliber rifle blew up in his face because of ammo that had been “tampered with.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wrote the following on Instagram about his injuries:

A 1 inch piece of metal blew through my neck lacerating my jugular vein and puncturing a hole in my right lung. My right lung would later fill with blood and collapse. My right orbital bone broke in three places and my nose broke. I went blind in my right eye instantly (My eyesight returned a day later). My left index finger snapped and I had fractured ribs. After having my right lung intubated and drained while I was awake, I was then sedated and life flighted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Ballistics (@kentuckyballistics)

For those of you interested in seeing the exact moment DeShields weapon blew apart in his face, you can watch it below as he explains how it went south.

I’m a big gun guy, but all I can say about this is wow. This is pretty much every dude’s worst fear when he pulls the trigger.

Any gun blowing up in your face is going to be a terrible time. A .50 caliber rifle blowing up in your face could easily kill you.

Judging from DeShields’ description of the event, he’s damn lucky to be alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Ballistics (@kentuckyballistics)

Wild stuff can happen on the range, but I’ve never seen anything like this happen before in my life. Again, I can’t stress enough how lucky Mr. DeShields is to be alive. He should thank God for looking out for him.