Texas Linebacker Jake Ehlinger Dies At The Age Of 20

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger has died at the age of 20.

According to ESPN, the younger brother of Texas legend and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger was found dead Thursday.

Police say they received a call shortly after noon and identified the deceased individual as the redshirt sophomore linebacker for the Longhorns.

No cause of death has been released at this time, but police don’t view the death as suspicious, according to the same report.

Texas LB Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday, according to Austin, Texas police. No cause of death was released and police said it was not considered suspicious. He was 20 years old. https://t.co/2MQMoGVZ6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2021

This situation is beyond tragic. It’s one of those situations where it’s hard to find the words to describe what’s happened.

Our hearts are broken. We love you Jake. You’ll be dearly missed, but never forgotten. 48???? pic.twitter.com/eIdkFULkTb — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 7, 2021

Sam Ehlinger already lost his father and now he’s lost his younger brother just days after being drafted into the NFL.

Literally devastated. I love the Ehlinger family like my own. Rest In Peace Jake. You’ll be missed more than you could imagine. #48❤️ — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) May 6, 2021

It’s beyond tragic. Young men aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 20 while in college. Young men aren’t supposed to die when their whole world is ahead of them.

It’s just heartbreaking for a family that has already known so much pain and tragedy.

We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family. Prayers, love and support. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 6, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam and his entire family during this incredibly horrific time. Rest easy, Jake.