Texas Linebacker Jake Ehlinger Dies At The Age Of 20

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Orange linebacker, and brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Jake Ehlinger greets fans the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger has died at the age of 20.

According to ESPN, the younger brother of Texas legend and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger was found dead Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police say they received a call shortly after noon and identified the deceased individual as the redshirt sophomore linebacker for the Longhorns.

No cause of death has been released at this time, but police don’t view the death as suspicious, according to the same report.

This situation is beyond tragic. It’s one of those situations where it’s hard to find the words to describe what’s happened.

Sam Ehlinger already lost his father and now he’s lost his younger brother just days after being drafted into the NFL.

It’s beyond tragic. Young men aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 20 while in college. Young men aren’t supposed to die when their whole world is ahead of them.

It’s just heartbreaking for a family that has already known so much pain and tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam and his entire family during this incredibly horrific time. Rest easy, Jake.