Guy Gets Bashed In The Head With A Bottle Of Wine In Wild Viral Video

A guy took getting bashed in the head like a champ in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @ThatsJustJosh_, a guy was in an altercation with the cashier at a corner store, and that’s when things escalated. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The store employee walked out with a bottle of wine, and bashed it across the man’s head twice. Watch the insane carnage unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Don’t try these corner store owners lmao pic.twitter.com/fYTAIHYNJ3 — Young Black Man (@ThatsJustJosh_) May 5, 2021

All things considered, that guy handled those shots to the head like an absolute champ. I mean, how the hell was he not knocked out immediately? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

He stumbled back after the first shot, but didn’t go down. Then, the second hit to the hand came in, the bottle shattered and he still managed to stay on his feet! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Granted, by any metric, he lost the fight. He clearly was messed up and stumbling around, despite the fact he stayed on his feet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s just another classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.

Trust me when I say the people who work in corner stores aren’t the kind of people you want to mess with. I’ve spent enough time in them to know those employees don’t play games.

Unfortunately, this guy had to learn his lesson the hard way.

Still, hell of a performance to never hit the deck. At the very least, you have to respect it.