EXCLUSIVE — We talked to migrants living in makeshift camp in Mexico. Here’s what they had to say about Biden

The Daily Caller visited a makeshift migrant camp near the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana to see the situation firsthand. Over 2,000 migrants, the majority from Central America, are living on the streets of Tijuana in camping tents donated by local charity groups. Small business owners surrounding the migrant camp complain that customers no longer come near the area due to the migrant camp.

Here is a inside look into one of the migrant tents in Tijuana. The migrant camps have been there for 3 months and continues to get larger, Mexican locals say their businesses nearby the camp have been impacted as people don’t want to be near the camps pic.twitter.com/6W6jnsfwEv — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 28, 2021

The makeshift camp has been near the border for three months and continues to grow in size everyday as more Central American migrants make their way to Tijuana in hopes of seeking asylum in the U.S.

“I want to send a message to President Biden to help me and my kids cross the border,” a Mexican woman living in the migrant camp told the Daily Caller. The woman said the reason she was living in the camp was due to drug cartels fighting over territory in her town of Chiapas. (RELATED : EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrants Crossing The Rio Grande Valley All Say The Same Things)

Walk through of the large 1,000 plus migrant camp near the U.S.-Mexico border, poor sanitary conditions, locals say they want a solution as the camp has drove customers away, women migrants we spoke to say they have received kidnapping threats at night pic.twitter.com/wpycg9OaRV — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 28, 2021

“There is so much violence, they kill people all the time,” said Vanessa, a Mexican national living in the migrant camp, after she left her state of Michocan due to ongoing drug cartel violence.

For food and basic supplies, migrants depend on donations from local charities from Tijuana, as well as San Diego.

“We needed help with someone running a kitchen so we took it upon ourselves to come over here and set up a tent,” said Jack Nooren, a San Diego local who runs a migrant shelter in Tijuana. Nooren and his team set up a kitchen in the middle of the camp to help keep up with the demand of food for migrants.

