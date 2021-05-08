Conor McGregor Deletes Bizarre Tweet About Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor shared an incredibly strange tweet Friday night about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC superstar tweeted a photo from his fight against Khabib, which he lost, and wrote, “I wasn’t holding his shorts! I was ramming my fingers up his homophobic ass. And just look at this happy face here. He loves it. He’s a fingers in the booty a** b*tch.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The tweet has been deleted but you can see a screenshot of it in the tweet below.

What the hell was McGregor doing on Twitter Friday night? I’m not a PR expert, but I’m pretty sure tweeting stuff like this isn’t a smart idea.

In fact, I’d argue it’s about as dumb as it gets.

Shouldn’t McGregor be busy preparing for his fight against Dustin Poirier? The two of them have the rubber match coming up.

That should be keeping McGregor plenty busy. Instead, he’s tweeting and deleting incredibly strange stuff about Khabib. It makes no sense at all.

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

Focus on your job, Conor. It’s not that hard.