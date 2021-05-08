Politics

Pelosi Tweets Wrong Photo Of Black Baseball Player In Failed Attempt To Wish Willie Mays Happy Birthday

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, the House is set to vote on H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Greg Price Contributor
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted a happy birthday message to Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays for his 90th birthday on Thursday.

“Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays. A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure,” Pelosi’s tweet said.

The only problem was the photo she used was not of her and Mays.

Pelosi Failed While Wishing Willie Mays Happy Birthday

The original birthday message with a picture of Willie McCovey. (Screenshot/Twitter)

The speaker’s original tweet included an image of her and Willie McCovey, another Hall of Fame player for the San Francisco Giants, who died in 2018.

Pelosi’s account later corrected the mistake, deleting the tweet and replacing it with a picture of her and the Say Hey Kid.

Mays and McCovey played a number of years together on the same San Francisco Giants team, and the organization has retired both of their jersey numbers.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress since 1987.

In a statement to KCBS radio, Pelosi’s office blamed the mistake on a staffer. (RELATED: The Last Time We Saw This Color Configuration, Lloyd And Harry Were Busy Spending Someone Else’s Money)

“A staffer inadvertently selected the wrong photo for the tweet. The photo we wanted to use was of the Speaker and Willie Mays at Willie McCovey’s August 2018 wedding. The quickly deleted photo was the wrong photo from the right wedding. We apologize for the error.”

 