Pelosi Tweets Wrong Photo Of Black Baseball Player In Failed Attempt To Wish Willie Mays Happy Birthday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted a happy birthday message to Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays for his 90th birthday on Thursday.

“Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays. A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure,” Pelosi’s tweet said.

The only problem was the photo she used was not of her and Mays.

The speaker’s original tweet included an image of her and Willie McCovey, another Hall of Fame player for the San Francisco Giants, who died in 2018.

Pelosi’s account later corrected the mistake, deleting the tweet and replacing it with a picture of her and the Say Hey Kid.

Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays. A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure. #SayHey90https://t.co/KLinpgJ0yL pic.twitter.com/hlpnU4nYpH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 7, 2021

Mays and McCovey played a number of years together on the same San Francisco Giants team, and the organization has retired both of their jersey numbers.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress since 1987.

In a statement to KCBS radio, Pelosi's office blamed the mistake on a staffer.

“A staffer inadvertently selected the wrong photo for the tweet. The photo we wanted to use was of the Speaker and Willie Mays at Willie McCovey’s August 2018 wedding. The quickly deleted photo was the wrong photo from the right wedding. We apologize for the error.”