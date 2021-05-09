7 Dead After Shooting At Colorado Birthday Party

Seven people are dead – including the suspected gunmen – after a shooting at a Colorado birthday party early Sunday, authorities announced.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call regarding a shooting at 12:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived on scene they found six dead adults and an adult male who had serious injuries. The injured male was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, CSPD said in a statement.

Authorities say they believe there was a birthday party being held at the trailer home for one of the victims, and that friends, family and children were present when the shooting occurred.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: Seven adults dead including gunman after Colorado birthday party shooting. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 9, 2021

The suspected gunman was allegedly the boyfriend of one of the female victims, and “drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life.”

The children present at the party were not injured and are with relatives, according to police.

The victims have not yet been identified. (RELATED: Armed Man Shot Outside CIA Headquarters After Hours-Long Standoff Dies)

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” CSPD Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on the scene, we are all left incredibly shaken.”

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis called the incident “tragic” in a statement.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less.”