Massive Brawl Breaks Out In Wild Viral Video

A group of guys thought it was a good idea to get into a brawl in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @DallasTexasTV, a group of guys appear to be in a bar or club when all hell broke loose.

One guy threw a punch, and it was on from there. Watch the unreal video below.

Fights everywhere ! pic.twitter.com/Nb45cZV53a — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2021

I've said it a million times, and I apparently need to say it again. If you go out for a few beers and end up starting a fight, then you're a loser.

It's that simple. People want to go out and have a few beers with the boys. We don't want to go out and get punched in the face.

Nobody likes getting rocked in an altercation.

Next time, just grab another drink and chill the hell out. There’s literally no need for any of this nonsense, especially when you’re an adult.

Do better. Do much better.