Install Smart Lighting In Your Home In Mere Seconds With Switchmate 2.0

We’re well into 2021, and these days, it’s all about making daily tasks easier and more convenient. From doorbells with cameras to time-saving kitchen gadgets, the “smarter” things are, the better. And if you’re still living with somewhat antiquated, run-of-the-mill lightswitches, perhaps it’s high time for an upgrade.

Before you write off installing smart lighting in your home because of the tricky installation process, here’s some great news: you can get quality smart lighting throughout your home with Switchmate 2.0 in mere seconds! Unlike other more complex systems, these genius gizmos are designed to stick right on top of your already-in-place toggle light switches, making installation a total breeze.

Boasting a series of magnets, Switchmate 2.0 is capable of sitting on top of your toggle switches with a simple click, no extra tools required. From there, you can control your lighting from the switch’s accompanying app, allowing you to set multiple timers and control your lights with the tap of a finger. You can even pair the app with your favorite voice-control systems, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Praised by big-time tech hubs online for their wire-free design, easy installation, and versatility, homeowners, renters, students, and more are turning to Switchmate 2.0 for all of their smart lighting needs. Check out some of their stellar reviews!

“It’s easy to install, and an inexpensive way to give you a taste of connected lighting without investing in actual smart light bulbs.” — PCMag

“Snap it on and you’re done with the installation. The sheer simplicity of setup is intriguing — who wants to deal with a big mess o’wires.” — CNET

For a limited time, you can get your own Switchmate 2.0: Smart Switch for Toggle Style Light Switches at just over 30% off, making it just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.

