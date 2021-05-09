Jalen Rose Cries When Discussing His Deceased Mother On Mother’s Day

Jalen Rose had an incredibly vulnerable moment on TV for Mother’s Day.

The former NBA star and current ESPN pundit spoke about the death of his mother Jeanne this past February, and he was overwhelmed by his emotions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This is the first time in my life that I didn’t have my mother and grandmother on Mother’s Day, and it’s been tough. It’s been really tough for me and my family,” Rose said during a Sunday appearance on ESPN as he fought back tears.

You can watch the incredibly emotional and moving moment below.

Damn, anyone who says that video isn’t incredibly touching, moving and powerful might want to check to see if they have a soul.

I’m sitting here, and I’m on the verge of tearing up after seeing his raw emotion.

I can’t imagine how tough today must be for Rose seeing as how he’s only a few months removed from her death at the age of 79.

Clearly, he’s still struggling with the situation, and you can’t blame him at all.

Paying homage to my late Grandmother Mary Belle Hicks & Mom Jeanne Cassandra Rose. Sadly this is my first Mother’s Day w/o them being alive & it hurts. ???????????????????????? — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) May 9, 2021

It was a very touching moment, and anyone who thinks otherwise is simply wrong.