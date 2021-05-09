Michael Jordan UNC Jersey Sells For $1.38 Million

An old Michael Jordan has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to ESPN, a game-worn Jordan jersey from the 1982-83 UNC season has sold for $1.38 million at a Heritage Auctions auction. It’s the same jersey he wore on the cover of “The Sporting News” when he won player of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the jersey in the tweet below.

The price for a Michael Jordan jersey keeps climbing ???? pic.twitter.com/leK4oeIvu0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, I love sports memorabilia, and I own some cool stuff myself. Any sports fan should own at least a little.

Having said that, the numbers on some of this stuff just blows me away. You can buy an insanely nice house for $1.38 million in most parts of America.

Yet, someone spent the price of a gigantic house on a Michael Jordan jersey. The numbers are simply gigantic, and it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

Ever since “The Last Dance” aired, Jordan memorabilia has been incredibly hot.

Collectors astounded as pair of Gem Mint 10 Michael Jordan rookies sell for $738,000 each last night at @GoldinAuctions, obliterating a days old record of $349,000. What is going on? https://t.co/Bkjv0av99D — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2021

Also, if you haven’t seen “The Last Dance” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an incredible documentary about the Chicago Bulls and Jordan. It’s must-watch television and probably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

Watch it ASAP if you haven’t already done so!