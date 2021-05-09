Former NFL Player Brandon Bair Saves A Man From A Burning Vehicle After A Train Crash

Former NFL player Brandon Bair recently saved a man’s life following a train crash.

According to EastIdahoNews.com, the former Eagles player rushed to the rescue after a train and a truck collided this past Thursday in St. Anthony, Idaho. The former defensive lineman was able to successfully rescue a man from the burning truck moments before it was completely destroyed, and almost certainly saved his life. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bair told the EastIdahoNews the following about what happened:

It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now. I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now…We walked away, and within seconds, the fire on the roof fell down inside, and the whole seat and cab went up in flames. A few minutes later, there were a couple big booms and explosives.

You can see a picture of the wreckage from the crash in the tweet below.

Former NFL player Brandon Bair saved a man from a fiery semi-truck minutes after it had been hit by a train. pic.twitter.com/V6GSFcZFr8 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 9, 2021

This is the kind of story where a dude deserves all the props in the world. A man was facing almost certain death after the accident, and Bair didn’t even hesitate to help.

He jumped into action, and saved the man stuck in the truck as the vehicle was consumed by flames. If that’s not badass, then I don’t know what is.

Former Philadelphia Eagle, Brandon Bair! Wow. https://t.co/RpkDe7tm70 — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 9, 2021

The reality of the situation is that most people don’t know what to do when emergencies happen. It’s not really their fault.

Most people aren’t trained to rush into burning vehicles and save complete strangers. Yet, Bair got the job done and he didn’t even really make a big deal about it.

The man is a hero, and there’s not much else that needs to be said.