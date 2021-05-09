Test Your Dog’s DNA With This Kit With 99.97 Percent Accuracy

They say all dogs have a little bit of wolf in them. Now you can find out for sure. The Wolf and Canid Hybrid Testing Kit will test for any wolf or coyote hybrid in your dog to find out if the old wive’s tale is true.

But this kit goes beyond wolves and coyotes. It will test the DNA of your dog completely to determine the breeds to be part of its history and the percentages of each one. This is an ideal item for any dog owner curious about their dog’s history, and especially perfect for rescues and adopted dogs where most everything is a mystery.

The test is done with a simple, at-home cheek swap of your pet. Your animal will never feel anything, and the easy, painless test can be done in less than two minutes. The sample is then mailed off to labs, who will complete the tests and send you the results with 99.97 percent accuracy. Before you know it, you’ll have access to a wealth of new information about your dog.

DNA testing has become quite common for humans, with entire websites dedicated to the results and help you trace your family trees. Why not do it for the four-legged member of your family as well?

In addition to your dog’s breed composition, you’ll get unique personality traits of your animal, genetic health concerns, predisposition to disease in his or her makeup, and more. You’ll also get a custom photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog’s genetic breed composition. The process takes only about two weeks to complete, giving you knowledge and power about your furry friend. Normally priced at $89, you can get the Wolf and Canid Hybrid Testing Kit now for just $69.99, a savings of more than 22 percent. Prices subject to change.

