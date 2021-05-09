You Betcha Releases Awesome Video About The Different Kinds Of Drinking Friends

You Betcha has released another fire video.

The popular entertainment company recently released "5 Types of Drinking Friends," and I can 100% promise you don't want to miss it.

Give it a watch below. It’s probably going to be the funniest thing you see all day.

Did You Betcha do it again or did You Betcha do it again? I truly can’t get enough of these videos. They’re always hilarious.

Not only are they hysterical, but they’re incredibly accurate. For example, we all know the guy who is the life of the party and we all know the person who is trying to keep everything under control.

It’s just the nature of the beast.

Personally, I just like to show up with a case of Busch Light, start throwing them back and seeing where the night takes everyone.

I like to approach everything when it comes to partying with an open mind.

Props to You Betcha for hitting fans with another hilarious video. We just love to see it.