Editorial

Zion Williamson Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Fracturing A Finger

Zion Williamson (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be off the court for a substantial amount of time.

According to the Associated Press, the young superstar is out “indefinitely” after fracturing a left finger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is really bad news for the Pelicans and the NBA. Behind LeBron James, Zion is probably the most popular person in the league.

Everyone seems to love him. Ever since he left Duke and entered the NBA, the young man has been a superstar who captivates fans.

With NBA ratings already in the tank, the league can’t afford one of the best players on the planet to miss a bunch of time.

If Zion doesn’t return and the Pelicans don’t make a postseason run, then interest in the playoffs is going to be greatly diminished.

The man dominates headlines when he’s playing, and again, the league can’t afford to lose any more attention than it already has.

Hopefully, he’s back sooner than later.