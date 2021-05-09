Zion Williamson Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Fracturing A Finger

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be off the court for a substantial amount of time.

According to the Associated Press, the young superstar is out "indefinitely" after fracturing a left finger.

Zion Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely with a fractured ring finger pic.twitter.com/7sVLJ0XdH3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2021

This is really bad news for the Pelicans and the NBA. Behind LeBron James, Zion is probably the most popular person in the league.

Everyone seems to love him. Ever since he left Duke and entered the NBA, the young man has been a superstar who captivates fans.

With NBA ratings already in the tank, the league can’t afford one of the best players on the planet to miss a bunch of time.

Pelicans’ David Griffin blames officiating for Zion Williamson’s broken finger: “He’s injured now because of the open season there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint… There’s more violence encouraged in the paint against Zion Williamson than any player I’ve seen since Shaq” pic.twitter.com/7rYQ7A1mfR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 7, 2021

If Zion doesn’t return and the Pelicans don’t make a postseason run, then interest in the playoffs is going to be greatly diminished.

The man dominates headlines when he’s playing, and again, the league can’t afford to lose any more attention than it already has.

Zion Williamson (2187) is one of 4 players to score over 2,000 points in their first 85 games over the last 40 seasons. Only Michael Jordan (2387) had more through his first 85 games. Williamson’s 27.0 PPG would be the most in a single season by a player shooting 60% or better. pic.twitter.com/ysIdwjJA9B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2021

Hopefully, he’s back sooner than later.