REPORT: Man Who Took Off With Bengal Tiger On The Loose In Houston Out On Bond For Murder

Houston police said they are still looking for a man who is out on bond for murder and was last seen taking off with his tiger that had gotten loose in a Houston neighborhood.

Records show that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas is allegedly on bond for a July 2017 murder that occurred in Fort Bend County, KHOU.com reported Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The outlet noted that before the cops were able to question Cuevas about the 2017 murder, he reportedly loaded his pet Bengal tiger into a white Jeep Cherokee and took off.

Tiger on the Loose in Houston Nearly Shot by Neighbor https://t.co/duOunbWepk — TMZ (@TMZ) May 10, 2021

Houston Police Department Commander Borza told the outlet that a short chase reportedly ensued but officers lost him. He can now add an evading arrest charge and his bond on the murder charge will be revoked.

The tiger was first spotted on Sunday just wandering around the neighborhood in Houston. Video of the scene surfaced on social media a short time later.

“It’s not the animal’s fault, it’s the breeder’s fault,” Borza explained. “It’s unacceptable. It shouldn’t be happening at all.” (RELATED: Tiger King’ Star Says Another Season Is Coming ‘Pretty Soon’)

“It was very scary because this is a very family-oriented community, and you see lots of kids and baby strolling,” a neighbor told KHOU 11. “And people taking their pets, dogs and walking them. So again, the first thing I was thought was to alert the community so everybody would stay home.”

An off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy saw the online posting and came to the street.

Apparently there’s a tiger loose on my parents’ West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx — robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

Video online showed the officer pulling a gun and telling the tiger’s owner to get the animal back inside, however, no shots were fired, The Associated Press reported.