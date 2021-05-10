Boston News Crew Rescues Stolen Dog After Suspect Stops For Interview

A stolen dog was reunited with his owner in Boston after the alleged dognapper was spotted by a news crew and agreed to an interview with them, according to reports.

Police said that Friday around 12:30 p.m. someone broke into a parked car and took Titus, a 13-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera walking the dog over the Boston University Bridge, Boston news station 7NEWS reported.

While a 7NEWS crew was filming at the scene of the theft, they saw a man walking with Titus, reported WHDH. (RELATED: Dog Missing For 43 Days Found In Grain Silo, Reunited With Family)

The team approached the man, who has since been identified as Kyle Gariepy, 29, to ask for an interview, according to WHDH.

Gariepy told the news crew, “It wasn’t a kidnapping, it was just a simple mistake.” He further alleged that he tried to call Titus’ owner, whose number was on the dog’s tag, but the phone was broken, WHDH reported.

The news team quickly called the police and Gariepy was arrested, according to CBS4 Boston.

Titus was safely returned to his owner, Greg Siesczkiewicz, who thanked 7NEWS for ensuring the pet’s safe return, reported WHDH.

“I’m just glad that the person came back, and I’m just glad you guys were there,” Siesczkiewicz told the crew.

A similar reunion occurred in early April, when a dog was found nearly five years after going missing just outside of Boston, according to Boston.com.

Gariepy faces charges of larceny of more than $1,200 and breaking and entering into a vehicle to commit a felony, WHDH reported.