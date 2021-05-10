Gal Gadot Claims Joss Whedon Threatened Her Career

Gal Gadot recently claimed that Joss Whedon tried to threaten her career as an actress.

A few weeks back, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the famous Hollywood power player threatened to mess with Gadot's career during the filming of "Justice League."

Gadot had issues with the way Wonder Woman was being portrayed in the film, and Whedon was reportedly not happy with the disagreement.

Gadot had issues with the way Wonder Woman was being portrayed in the film, and Whedon was reportedly not happy with the disagreement.

Ray Fisher Opens Up About ‘Justice League,’ Joss Whedon and Warners: “I Don’t Believe Some of These People Are Fit for Leadership” https://t.co/o5UrFmIhU8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 6, 2021

Well, the woman behind “Wonder Woman” recently spoke to the Israeli news site N12, and confirmed the allegations.

According to BroBible, she told N12, “He threatened my career and told me that if I did something, he’ll make sure my career will be miserable and I just took care of it on the spot.”

This is a really tough look for Joss Whedon, who is one of the most successful people in Hollywood. Not only is allegedly threatening someone’s career wildly unprofessional, but Gadot might be the last person on the planet you want to pull that card with.

She’s the face of the “Wonder Woman” franchise, is incredibly talented and her movies print money. In terms of people who are pretty much untouchable, Gadot is near the top of the list in Hollywood.

With Gadot going on the record and attaching her name to the allegations, it’s going to be pretty hard for Whedon to claim nothing ever happened.

The good news is that it sounds like the situation was quickly stamped out, and Gadot is still rolling in Hollywood. Clearly, nobody is going to mess with the career of one of the best women in the entertainment industry.