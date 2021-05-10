Facing Recall, Gavin Newsom Announces New Stimmy Checks For Two-Thirds Of Californians

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that new stimulus checks will be distributed for two-thirds of Californians, according to a press release.

The stimulus checks — which are part of a $100 billion relief package, the largest in California’s history —amount to $600 each and will be sent to two-thirds of residents or those earning no more than $75,000, according to the press release.

The press release further stated that certain families — including families of illegal immigrants — who qualify as having dependents can receive an extra $500.

NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families — creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history. 2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021

The state will also offer targeted relief for renters, which will pay for past and future rent along with utility bills, according to the press release.

“California’s recovery is well underway, but we can’t be satisfied with simply going back to the way things were. We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic,” Newsom said.

The effort to recall Newsom, while now official, steadily gained momentum throughout the pandemic. In November 2020, the governor disregarded California’s lockdown restrictions by attending a dinner party. (RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom Claims Right-Wing Extremists Are Behind Recall Efforts)