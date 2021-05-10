HBO Max Reportedly Delays Series On Royal Family Due To Unflattering Portrayal Of Prince Philip

HBO Max reportedly delayed the premiere of “The Prince” following Prince Philip’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The satirical show based on the royal family didn’t show Prince Philip in a flattering light, a source told the outlet. Prince Philip’s character was drawn in a decrepit state, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s unclear if his character will be redrawn following his death.

‘The Prince,’ an animated series created as a satirical take on Britain’s royal family, has been delayed by HBO Max. Details: https://t.co/ENbxd6Rx8J — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 10, 2021

Show writer-producer Gary Janetti first teased the show, which was set to premiere this spring, on April 4.

HBO Max confirmed the series had been pushed due to Prince Philip’s passing. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II’s Physician Reportedly Reveals Prince Philip’s Cause Of Death)

“We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut,” a representative confirmed to the outlet. “A new date will be announced at a later time.”

Philip was 99 years old at the time of his death.

The royal family announced Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9. The family celebrated the life of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 17.

Before his death, Prince Philip was hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” as previously reported. He later had a heart procedure before returning home from the month-long hospital stay.