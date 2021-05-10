Watch The Trailer For HBO’s New Movie ‘Oslo’

HBO’s new movie “Oslo” looks interesting.

The plot of the film, according to HBO’s trailer description, is, “Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, Oslo follows the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis and Palestinians, plus one Norwegian couple, that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be mandatory viewing for fans of foreign policy and history. It also looks insanely intense.

Give it a watch below.

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t know much at all about the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. It’s not my area of expertise.

However, movies are my area of expertise, and movies about secret negotiations with wide-ranging impacts around the globe are movies I can’t get enough of.

It looks like “Oslo” is 100% going to fall into the latter category.

The biggest risk here is that the movie becomes ultra-political in order to push some kind of revisionist history or over-the-top message.

Nobody wants to see that. Just make it wildly entertaining and everything else will take care of itself.

Also, we all know HBO doesn’t often miss when the network releases new and original content. That should have all of our hopes high for “Oslo” when it comes out May 29. I’m definitely going to be checking it out.