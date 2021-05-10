‘He Is BAD NEWS’: Trump Applauds Censures Put On Sen. Mitt Romney

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday applauding members of Utah’s Weber County Republican Convention to censure Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

“After being loudly booed at the Utah Republican Party Convention, Utah’s Weber County censured RINO Mitt Romney in the strongest of terms. Washington County Republicans also censured Romney in April,” the statement read.

NEW Trump statement on Mitt Romney: pic.twitter.com/COooFntws1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 10, 2021

The former president went on to say that Romney, perhaps his most vocal opponent in the GOP, is “BAD NEWS” for the country. The Weber County Republican Party voted 116-97 to censure Romney for voting to impeach the former president, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

“The Weber County Republican Convention censures Mitt Romney for his votes to convict President Trump in two U.S. Senate impeachment trials which denied the President due process, allowed falsified evidence, did not provide adequate time for an investigation, and did not follow the U.S. Constitution, which states a President may only be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors,” read the resolution obtained by Daily Mail.

“The Utah Republican Party Platform requires us to hold elected leaders accountable to ethical standards, and voting to convict a former

President without sufficient evidence to prove any of the elements of the charge of incitement of insurrection is both unjust and unethical,” the resolution continued. (RELATED: ‘Show Respect’: Official Steps In As Mitt Romney Is Greeted With Boos At Utah GOP Convention)

Washington County Republicans also censured the Utah senator in April for voting with Senate Democrats to impeach Trump, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.