IHOP Reveals #MilkshakeMonday After Adam Sandler Was Turned Away

IHOP seemingly wants to make amends with comedian Adam Sandler after he was turned away at a New York location at the end of April.

The breakfast chain restaurant created #MilkshakeMonday in honor of Sandler and vowed to send all the proceeds to the charity Comedy Gives Back, according to a tweet from the brand.

Sure, we didn’t recognize a famous comedian recently, but we surely can’t ignore his request for all-you-can-drink milkshakes. So #MilkshakeMonday is coming to Long Island on 5/10. All proceeds go to his pals @ComedyGivesBack pic.twitter.com/vvBzuh4la5 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 7, 2021

“A comedy icon (we can’t mention for legal reasons) has come up with a lot of sweet ideas over the years, but all-you-can-drink milkshakes takes the shake,” IHOP shared on Twitter. “Drink up Long Island, because it’s officially #MilkshakeMonday.”

IHOP first teased #MilkshakeMonday on Friday.

“Sure, we didn’t recognize a famous comedian recently, but we surely can’t ignore his request for all-you-can-drink milkshakes,” the restaurant wrote on twitter. “So #MilkshakeMonday is coming to Long Island on 5/10.”

This all started when an IHOP hostess seemingly turned away Sandler after not recognizing him. She later shared footage of the moment on TikTok and it went viral. (RELATED: IHOP Worker Doesn’t Recognize Adam Sandler, Turns Him Away)

Sandler even confirmed the moment on his Twitter writing, “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

I love that IHOP is trying to be a good sport about an employee not recognizing one of the most famous actors in America. It would be awesome if Sandler showed up to one of the Long Island locations, but it seems like he might not want to be involved in this IHOP stuff.

I wouldn’t blame him, but it could be fun.