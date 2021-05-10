Ilhan Omar Says It Is An ‘Act Of Terrorism’ For Israel To Defend Itself From Hamas Rocket Attacks

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar accused Israel of terrorism for responding to a barrage of rocket fire from the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid,” Omar said in Monday afternoon tweet.

Tensions have skyrocketed between Israelis and Palestinians lately due to a decades-long court battle over the legal ownership rights of the Sheikh Jarrah apartments in East Jerusalem.

Hamas, a U.S. and European Union designated terrorist organization that governs the Gaza strip, fired 150 rockets into Israel on Monday evening after the terror group gave Israel a 6 p.m. local time ultimatum to remove troops from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the site of violent riots over the weekend.

The rocket fire forced cities in Southern Israel to lock down and the Knesset to be temporarily evacuated.

Israel responded to the rocket attacks by launching retaliatory airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

Omar also accused Israel in a Sunday tweet of committing “ethnic cleansing” due to the legal fight, which would evict the Palestinian residents from the apartment complex and return it to the Jewish families that were forced out by the Jordanians in the aftermath of the 1948 War for Independence. (RELATED: Israel Warns Biden Admin to Back Off, Says Intervening Would Make Jerusalem Conflict Worse)

This deputy mayor is describing ethnic cleansing here, yet everyone is the West is pretending that’s not what’s happening to Palestinians. It’s reprehensible. https://t.co/XUTdeLvf9m — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 9, 2021

Omar has come under fire several times during her career in Congress for strong anti-Israel statements many of which have resulted in accusations of anti-Semitism.

Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel as of 3 a.m. local time.