Fiery Boat Explosion Leaves 6 Injured On Docks Of Lake Lanier

A boat explosion on Lake Lanier in the northern part of Georgia left six injured, three of whom were hospitalized Sunday.

The accident took place when the boat was refueling, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources stated Sunday, according to WSB-TV. Fire crews that arrived on the scene found the boat and a nearby dock engulfed in flames.

The dock reportedly caught fire due to a burning jet ski that drifted from the fire after the blast, WSB-TV reported. As a result, six people sustained various injuries.

Wow. This wild new video shows the aftermath of the boat explosion on Lake Lanier this afternoon. The explosion sent three people to Grady's burn unit, including a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

The three injured, a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were rushed to nearby Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn unit. The teenagers were airlifted by first responders, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Sailor Rescues 4 Kittens From Burning Boat Near Thailand’s Coast)

The exploded boat was initially located much closer to the rest of the vessels at the dock, but was pushed to the shoreline by the wind, numerous eyewitnesses told WAGA-TV.

As of now, the cause of the blast remains unknown. The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading an investigation into the incident.