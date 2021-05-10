Shocking Video Shows Beachfront Balcony Collapsing, Partygoers Slamming Onto Rocks

A balcony overlooking the beach in Malibu, California, collapsed during a party on Saturday, hurting nine people and hospitalizing four, ABC 7 reported.

“(There were) probably like 10 people on the back deck and we heard a crack and I literally saw all of my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,” a witness told ABC 7. “It was a freak accident. I don’t know how that happens … the deck literally just gave out.” (RELATED: ‘Freak Accident’ At Utah Pool Causes People To Vomit And Bleed From Their Noses)

The video shows a partygoer also on the balcony holding onto a railing while his friends disappeared from the camera’s view.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at 5 p.m. in the 20500 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway.

“Down below are jagged rocks, large rocks, so a very dangerous situation and fortunately, no one was hurt seriously or killed,” Captain Ron Haralson told ABC 7.

Although details of the partygoers’ injuries are not available, ABC 7 reported that they do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators said the total weight of the partygoers caused the deck to collapse in the freak accident, according to the outlet.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not respond to the Daily Caller for further comment.