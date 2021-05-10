Video Shows Heroic Cop Rescuing 4-Year-Old Who Was Sprayed With A Bullet During Times Square Shooting

Bodycam footage from the New York Police Department (NYPD) Monday showed a heroic cop rescuing a 4-year-old child who was shot in the leg during a shooting in Times Square.

Three people were shot Saturday at Times Square New York, including 4-year-old Skye Martinez, according to the New York Post.

In the tense moments after Saturday’s shooting in Times Square, Officer Vogel, from @NYPDMTN, was directed to a child who was shot, exclaiming — “There’s a baby?” She quickly applied a tourniquet & rushed the 4-year-old girl to a nearby ambulance. pic.twitter.com/6oX12VL26q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2021

NYPD Officer Alyssa Vogel is seen on video rushing to help the child as a fellow police officer yells, “I think there’s a baby down that way.” Vogel is seen on video applying a tourniquet to the child’s leg before picking her up and running towards an incoming ambulance.

The NYPD officer told the Post, “The little girl’s going to be able to walk again. She’ll be OK.” Vogel is a mother to a 6-month-old son and said she understood how Skye Martinez’s mother must have felt.

“I kept telling her to breathe, that I know what she’s going through because I have a baby myself,” said Vogel. “It was very difficult for her, very traumatic. She saw her daughter just get shot.” (RELATED: Tourist On Vacation In New York City Hit By Stray Bullet Near Times Square)

Vogel said she kept telling Martinez’s mother to “breathe” and that her daughter “was going to be OK.”

“I kept trying to calm her down because she was obviously very scared.”

“This little girl was so strong, she didn’t even cry once except when we were putting the tourniquet on. She screamed because it’s very painful,” the officer told The Post.

“I actually got out of the ambulance with her and ran her to the pediatrics unit, where the doctors took over,” she said.

4-year-old Skye Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, according to the report.