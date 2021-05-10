Oregon State Player Isaac Hodgins Proposes To His Girlfriend After The Spring Game

Oregon State football player Isaac Hodgins is engaged to be married.

According to OregonLive, the defensive lineman popped the question to his girlfriend Taylor Lawson, who is a gymnast at Stanford, following the Saturday spring game with a few thousand fans in attendance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I was nervous from 5 a.m., the moment I woke up. I was nervous about the spring game and about this. Compounded nervousness,” Hodgins explained to OregonLive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon State Football (@beaverfootball)

Lawson, who has known Hodgins for three months, met him on the field after the game, and that’s when he asked for her to marry him.

You can watch him explain how it all went down below.

As a pro-love publication, I’d like to give Hodgins and Lawson a huge congratulations. You just love to see young people fall in love.

You’ll never see me argue against marriage. If anything, we could use some more of it in this country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Hodgins (@isaachodgins)

Having said that, getting engaged after knowing someone for about three months is a wild move. I don’t even like ordering a new pair of shoes without doing about three months of research.

This dude met a woman and got engaged in that same timeframe. I guess it’s just different strokes for different folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Taylor Alexis Lawson ✨ (@tayloralexis_21)

Either way, big props to the happy couple. You just love to see it.