Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says Jordan Love Has ‘Got A Long Way To Go’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is apparently not close to being ready to play.

At the moment, it looks like Aaron Rodgers is on his way out the door, and that has everyone wondering if the 2020 first round is ready to take over the starting quarterback job. It sounds like that answer to that is a firm no. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

General manager Brian Gutekunst said the following about Love and his development, according to The Athletic (via CBS Sports):

He’s got a long way to go…Obviously we think the world of Jordan and where he’s going to grow and develop. I think it’s pretty early to be able to tell you that because obviously with no preseason games last year and just kind of the no-spring, but we have a lot of confidence in his talents, in his work ethic and where he’s going to go. But it’s a little early for that.

It makes no sense for Gutekunst to make these comments. It makes literally zero sense at all. Why would he say Love isn’t ready to play?

I’m assuming this was his way of indicating Aaron Rodgers is still unquestionably the guy in Green Bay. However, this is the wrong way of trying to please Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turns Down Gigantic Contract Offer From The Packers For One Simple Reason https://t.co/FVFDzweugT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2021

If the Packers somehow fix the situation with Rodgers, then Love probably will get traded. Well, Green Bay’s GM just told the whole world he isn’t ready to play.

How much trade value is he going to have?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

Green Bay is quickly becoming the biggest circus in pro sports, and I can’t imagine fans are happy.