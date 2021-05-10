REDDIT DEBATE: When Will Michigan’s Football Team Contend For A Title?

An interesting Reddit thread has fans debating when Michigan will finally become competitive at a high level.

In a thread from u/CleaveWarsaw, fans were asked how achievable it is for Michigan to finally beat OSU, win the B1G, make the playoff and then win a national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’m sure you all predicted, not many people think those goals are overly achievable in the immediate future.

In order for Michigan to win the B1G, they’re going to have to beat Ohio State, Penn State and then win the conference title game, which would likely be against Wisconsin.

We’ve seen literally nothing out of Jim Harbaugh to convince anyone he can even regularly beat PSU and Wisconsin, and we all know he can’t beat OSU.

If you can’t get out of the B1G as an undefeated champion, then you have zero shot against the top teams in the rest of the country.

For example, Wisconsin was bad in 2020, and we still boat raced Michigan right off of the field. I can’t imagine how bad the OSU game would have been if it had been played instead of getting canceled because of COVID.

I have no idea what the future holds for the Wolverines and Harbaugh, but the idea they’re even close to being competitive is laughable.

Right now, they’re closer to being a middle of the pack team than they are to being an elite squad. Fans might not want to hear that but it’s true.

Until we see proof that Michigan is legit, there’s no reason to believe they belong in the national conversation.